The Federal Government on Tuesday donated ambulance, ventilators, oxygen concetrators and other medical equipment to Kano State Government.

The leader of ministerial task team on COVID -19 in Kano, Dr Nasir Gwarzo, who made the presentation on behalf of the Minister for Health, Osagie Ehanire, said that the items would go a long way in curbing the spread of the pandemic in the state.

Gwarzo said that the state would get four equipped ambulances manned with 21 well trained personel capable of handling emergencies.

“We are also going to present two oxygen concentrators, one for the state and one for the teaching hospital. They will also get two ventillators each; 200 PPE, 120 for state and 80 for the teaching hospital.

“There is also two infrared thermometer, 438 surgical gloves and other medical equipment,”the team leader said.

He, however, debunked media report attributing the prevailing mass deaths in Kano to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, he was misrepresented by the media on the cause of deaths in the state.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the Technical Response Team on COVID-19, Dr Tijjani Hussain, said that three COVID-19 patients would be discharged after testing negative twice to the pandemic.

“More shall soon be discharged by the grace of God. The process of discharging a patient requires two tests within a span of 48 hours in which the results are negative.

“Hence with the available test centres, more patients will soon be confirmed negative,” Hussain said.

The coordinator said that initially it was the absence of the test centres that delayed their discharge.

”With the available test centres, we are now going to prioritize them in the testing” he said.

Hussain further said that the team has 1,332 calls as at Monday while they have collected 332 samples.

He explained how the samples collected are despatched for test, saying “we have sent 182 to Abuja, 60 to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and 71 to BUK test centre.

He added that the response team was following 400 people for contact tracing.

In his remark, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje commended the Federal Government efforts in fighting the dreaded COVID -19 disease.

Ganduje also restated the state government commitment in combating the disease and assured that the items would be used judiciously for the purpose.(NAN )