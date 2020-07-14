Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has evacuated 305 Nigerians stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a result of COVID-19.

The affected Nigerians arrived yesterday evening at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, aboard Emirates Airlines.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed the evacuation on his Twitter handle, @GeoffreyOnyeama.

The evacuation followed the June 19, 2020, evacuation whereby the government returned about 300 Nigerians from Dubai to the country.

“@emirates conveying 305 Nigerian evacuees from Dubai, #UAE has departed for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,” Onyeama said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government, has disclosed plans for the fifth evacuation of Nigerians stranded in the United States.

The Consulate General of Nigeria in Atlanta, United States, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, said the Ethiopian Airlines Flight Number ET 507, will depart George Bush International Airport, Houston, Texas on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 4:00pm and arrive the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 8:00pm.

“In this regard, all prospective evacuees duly registered with any of the three Nigerian missions in the USA can purchase their one-way tickets through ethiopianairlines The air fare is USD 1,500:00 for economy class and USD 3,000 for business class for adult/child fare, including all taxes with the usual percentage reduction for infants under two years,” the statement read.