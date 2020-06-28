Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has evacuated 317 Nigerians stranded in the United Kingdom.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who disclosed the evacuation on his Twitter handle, @GeoffreyOnyeama, said the 317 passengers aboard Air Peace Airline, included nine infants.

Onyeama also said the combined flight to Abuja and Lagos, will first touch down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to disembark 175 passengers.

“@flyairpeace evacuation flight APK 7801 from Heathrow Airport London, just departed with 317 passengers including 9 infants after several hours delay, due to operational reasons.

“The combined flight to Abuja and Lagos will first land at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to disembark 175 passengers before proceeding to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos with the remaining 142,” Onyeama said.

Recall that the Federal Government, amongst other countries, has evacuated Nigerians stranded in the United States, China, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, India, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and South Africa.

Onyeama further said in line with the guidelines on COVID-19 by the Federal Government, the evacuees will embark on the mandatory 14 days quarantine period.

“All evacuees will proceed on the mandatory 14 days self-isolation stipulated by @NCDCgov and @Fmohnigeria on arrival,” Onyeama also said