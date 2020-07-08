Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has evacuated the third batch of Nigerians, 162 in numbers from India.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed the development on his Twitter handle, @GeoffreyOnyeama.

Onyeama said the combined flight to Abuja and Lagos from New Delhi, will touch down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, before proceeding to Lagos.

Aboard Air Peace Airline, Onyeama also disclosed that 48 passengers will be disembarking in Abuja before the final stop at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, with 114 passengers.

“The third batch of 162 evacuees has departed New Delhi, India on @FlyAirpeace. The combined flight to Abuja and Lagos will first land at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to disembark 48 passengers before proceeding to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos with the remaining 114,” Onyeama said.

Onyeama further said all evacuees, upon arrival in the country, will proceed on the mandatory 14 days self-isolation as directed by the Federal Government.