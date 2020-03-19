Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Following the announcement of travel restriction by the Federal Government to contain and manage the spread of COVID-19, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Thursday night released guidelines for the restriction.

It said that the move does not apply to Nigerians returning home, but must subject themselves to supervised self-isolation for 14 days after arrival.

It further explained that the travel restriction does not apply to diplomats as they would be allowed into the country but must be subject to supervised self-isolation for 14 days after arrival.

The guideline comes into effect on Saturday, 21st March 2020.

Recall that the PTF COVID-19 headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on Wednesday in Abuja banned entry into the country for travellers from 13 countries namely China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland.

In the guideline on the travel restriction, the committee said restricted entry means one would not be allowed into the country if he or she lives in or has visited any of the 13 countries in the last 15 days.

Also, the restriction does not apply to ‘residents in Nigeria’ but who hold foreign passports, as they too would be allowed into Nigeria but must subject themselves to supervised self-isolation for 14 days after arrival.

However, the guideline said that those transiting through one of the 13 countries would not be allowed into Nigeria, except they are returning Nigerians, resident or diplomat.