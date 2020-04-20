Chinelo Obogo

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has announced the Federal Government’s decision to extend the closure of all airports in the country by two weeks over the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sirika disclosed this on his official twitter account, saying that the airports would no longer open for commercial operations on April 23 as earlier scheduled.

“As a result of the extension on lockdown by President Muhammadu Buhari, it is no longer possible for us to open our airspace and airports for normal operations by the 23rd April 2020. They will remain closed for a further two weeks. This subject to review as appropriate.”

The Federal Government on Monday, March 23, shut all the nation’s airports to incoming international flights. A statement from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said all incoming international flights with the exception of emergency and essential flights were prohibited from landing at all the airports.

A letter from the Director-General of the NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, and addressed to all operators with Ref: NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/106 dated March 21, 2020 titled “Update on clarification on flight restriction into Nigeria due to covid-19 pandemic to accountable manager/country manager”, read: “Further to our earlier letter on restriction of international flights into Nigeria, we wish to inform you that effective Monday, March 23 at 2300Z to April 23 at 2300Z, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos (DNMM) and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja (DNAA) will be closed to all International flights.”