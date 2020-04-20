Uche Usim, Abuja

As the battle against the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic rages, the Federal Government on Monday extended the closure of the airspace and airports in the country by two weeks as a containment strategy.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, made the disclosure via his verified Twitter handle.

According to him, the airports would no longer open for commercial operations on April 23 as earlier planned due to the extended lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun.

He said, “As a result of the extension on lockdown by Mr President, it is no longer possible for us to open our airspace and airports for normal operations by the 23rd April 2020.

“They will remain closed for a further two weeks. This subject to review as appropriate”, he said.

However, special flights have been operating periodically after securing necessary clearance.