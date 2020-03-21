Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government has added Austria and Sweden to the list of countries whose nationals and travelers from there must pass through secondary test at Nigerian airports before they are allowed into the country.

The decision, according to government, was because the countries have joined the league of those with over 1, 000 cases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Few days ago, the Federal Government announced cancellation of already issued visas to citizens of 13 countries with high case of Covid-19 namely, Spain, China, Italy, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, US, UK, Netherlands, Iran, South Korea and Switzerland.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, told journalists in Abuja, on Friday, that the new addition was part of measures adopted by the Presidential Task Force on the Control of Coronavirus headed by the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

He announced that international flights have also been restricted to Lagos and Abuja international airports, as measures to monitor the flow of passengers to Nigeria.

He said: “Obviously, we are experiencing influx of imported Covid-19 cases by travelers, including returning Nigerians. This emphasizes the importance of self-isolation for a minimum of 14 days even if you feel well.”

He disclosed that eght of 12 confirmed cases are travellers are from Italy, UK, US and France. He explained that three cases of contact of imported cases and one case that was confirmed on Thursday has no travel history in the last one month but may have met with foreign visitors.