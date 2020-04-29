Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has flagged off the distribution of food and other essential items to reduce the suffering of internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in host communities within Benue State.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony which held at the premises of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Federal Commissioner NCFRMI, Sen. Basheer Mohammed said the gesture was to assist the state government in alleviating the burden of catering for the internally displaced people (IDPs) in the state.



“It is important to highlight, as I am here today that Benue amongst many other States has Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). This fact, more often than not, goes unrecognized as IDPs are more commonly attributed to the North East.

“At the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) we cater to and provides durable solutions to all of Nigeria’s Persons of Concern (POCs) – the Refugees, Returnees, Asylum Seekers, Stateless Persons, Migrants as well as the IDPs.

He recalled that over the years, Benue State had suffered its share of tragedies which in turn has increased its vulnerable population.

“We recall sadly the flood incidents which destroyed homes, farmlands and other livelihood further rendering thousands of people homeless and forcing them to live in temporary shelters and IDP camps.

Mohammed opined that the incessant struggle for arable grazing lands which also led to clashes between farmers and herders had brought a tragic dimension of entire villages recording loss of life and property as well as survivors being uprooted with no option but to live in camps.

Mohammed who earlier paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu commended the efforts of Governor Samuel Ortom towards restoring peace and normalcy within the communities as well as taking the leadership to restrict movement during the COVID-19 lockdown despite the effects this will have on the people of Benue.

“We all know Benue as the food basket of Nigeria and I understand the current challenges caused by the global reality of the Coronavirus. I assure you, we will continue to support the State government to care for persons of concern (POCs) so they may resume their traditional livelihood of farming and help mitigate food insecurity within the country.

There is a large task ahead but together we can accomplish more. I wish to remind those assisting POCs to follow the hygiene and safety guidelines instructed by the relevant health authorities which includes frequent hand washing, the use of a face mask, and if possible, using an alcohol based hand sanitizer to curtail the spread of the virus and protect those more vulnerable than us.

Responding, SEMA’s Executive Secretary, Emmanuel Shior thanked President Muhammad Buhari for his action, support and commitment towards alleviating the suffering in IDPS in the state.

Shior who was represented by the accountant of the Agency, Mr. Steven Buba, appealed for more palliatives for the state, disclosing that there are over 180,000 refugees and IDPS are still in several official camps across the state.

Shior listed the food items donated to the state to include 355 bags of rice, 216 bags of beans “which was almost spoilt”, 56 bags of garri, 256 bags of Millet, 300 gallons of palm oil, 23 bags of iodized salt, 71 cartons of tomato paste and 65 cartons of Maggi.

He disclosed that other non food items were assorted drugs, 1500 mats, 1000 pieces of blankets, 80 cartons of detergents, 80 cartons of bathing soap, 85 dozens of bathroom slippers of various sizes as well as 800 plastic buckets among others.