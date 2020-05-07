Agu Dawn, Abuja

The Minister of Environment, Dr Muhammad Abubakar, says that the ministry has fumigated over 200 premises, comprising ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), as part of measures to halt the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Abubakar said this while issuing certificates of contamination to 17 MDAs on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the ministry had, on April 1, launched the National Decontamination/Disinfection Programme, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, through the Federal Fire Service.

According to him, over 200 premises, comprising Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government, markets, motor parks, radio stations, power stations, filling stations, railway stations, and the University of Abuja.

“The fumigation of the 200 premises was the first phase, while the second phase has taken off, with over 50 premises covered so far.

It is, therefore, expected that owners of premises will get them decontaminated by environmental health officers for the safety and healthy living of Nigerians, he said.

Abubakar said that the ministry would be monitoring compliance and would not hesitate to commence enforcement in case of any breach.

He said that the ministry would also commence the decontamination of airports and aircrafts operating in the country.

He said that the exercise would be in collaboration with MDAs and other relevant stakeholders, adding that the ministry would also extend the exercise to other states of the federation.

The approach was part of the government’s efforts to contain COVID-19 and eliminate other viruses, bacteria fungi and harzardous contaminants in the country.

Abubakar appreciated the officials of the Environmental Health Officers, Federal Fire Service, the volunteer environmental health officers, the Nigeria Police Force and the media on the progress of the project.

He, however, advised Nigerians to adhere to government’s directives and safety protocols by health professionals in order to fight COVID-19 effectively.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Mallam Yakubu Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of the 17 MDAs, urged Nigerians to join hands with the government in the fight against coronavirus.

According to him, this is the time Nigerians should show patriotism in order to stop the spread of the deadly disease.

“For now, the only cure for coronavirus is for everyone to adhere strictly to the orders so as to eliminate the virus.

“So we should support the government, because they cannot do it alone.

“I am, therefore, calling on all Nigerians and relevant stakeholders to join the government to ensure that we fight this deadly disease”.