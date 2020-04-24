Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has inaugurated a joint technical task team on emergency response on COVID-19 to ease the movement food items, livestock and farmers across different parts of the country as food crisis looms.

While conducting the inauguaration, yesterday in Abuja, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, urged the team to facilitate the free movement of food, livestock and agricultural inputs nationwide to avoid food shortages and ensure minimal impact of COVID -19 on this year’s farming season.

The team is made up AIG Austin Agbonlahor, Assistant Control General of Nigeria Security & Civil Defense Crops, Bunu Modu, National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Umar Farouk Mudi ,National President, All Farmers, Representative, Nigeria Army, National Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isizuzo, National President, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Ibikunle Tajudeen and Director, Planning and Policy Coordination, Zubariu Abdullahi.

Nanono further explained that the setting up of the team became imminent following ‘’numerous reports received by government on the problem faced by transporters of food, livestock and agricultural inputs in different parts of the country,” which have resulted in food scarcity and negatively impacted on the nation’s agricultural production.

He explained that the team would “work with relevant agencies in the states and local government to develop a window that will facilitate the free and unhindered movement of food, livestock and Agricultural inputs without compromising the Security and health of the nation.

“To issue out clear instruction to all the security personnel in the three internal security outfits of police, civil defense and the army on the need to allow the free and unhindered movement of foodstuff, livestock and Agricultural inputs to all parts of Nigeria.

“To work with (NURTW), to adequately educate its members in ensuring that vehicles conveying foodstuff, livestock and Agricultural inputs (excluding passengers) are allowed to pass.

“To ensure that adequate information clarifying the controlled movement of foodstuff, livestock and Agricultural inputs is disseminated by the media to food transporters and security personnel.”

Responding, Agbonlahor, pledged the committee’s commitment to the tasks ahead and promised to deliver on its mandate.