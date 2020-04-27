As the ravaging effects of coronavirus disease intensifies, Federal Government has ordered for the installation of more solar-powered mini grids in the newly-created centres across the country.

Although, the cost of installation is not known, the mini grids are to provide 24-hour power supply.

In a statement, the Special Adviser, Media and Communication to the Minister of Power, Mr Aaron Artimas, said that the installation of the solar-powered grids was in pursuant to the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to some critical sector of the government to provide maximum support for the fight against the COVID-19

He said that the solar plants were effectively installed within a short period of time by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) following the instruction of the Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman. The installed solar hybrid projects are; 53.1kwp solar mini grid at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital COVID-19 Isolation Centre.

“25kwp mini grid at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC} Public Health Laboratory in Lagos.

“20kwp solar hybrid mini grid at the 128-bed Ikenne Isolation Centre and the 10kwp mini grid at the 100-bed Iberekodo Isolation Centre in Ogun State,’’ he said.

According to Artimas, the ministry swung into action through REA to ensure constant and uninterrupted power supply to the centres for the effective fight against the coronavirus. He quoted the minister as saying that the mini grids solar plants would provide clean, safe and reliable power to give the health workers conducive environment to maximise their efforts while providing the patients with excellent atmosphere to recuperate.

Special Adviser, Media and Communication, said that the Managing Director of REA, Mr Ahmed Salihijo disclosed that the centres had already been handed over to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 through the NCDC without fanfare in view of the physical distancing order of the Federal Government.