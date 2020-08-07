The federal government has commended WapTV for its corporate social responsibility and contributions to the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter delivered to the TV station from the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, which was dated June 11, 2020 and signed by Permanent Secretary, Deaconess Grace Isu Gekpe, WapTV was praised for its role in saving lives by raising public awareness about COVID-19 across Nigeria, most especially, on how to prevent, detect, and manage the symptoms.

According to Wole Adenuga, Managing Director of WapTV, “We appreciate the vote of confidence from the Federal Government of Nigeria. Since wapTV was established in 2012, we have always taken it as our duty to our viewers to not only give them the best entertainment, but also strategically enlighten them and foster positive behavioural change. Aside the COVID-19 enlightenment campaign, along with airing TV promos created by Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), Electronic Media Content Owners Association of Nigeria (EMCOAN), and others, we have also aired several informative comedy skits starring our Papa Ajasco Reloaded and Akpan & Oduma brands, as well as our presenters, Chief Olododo and SlimmyTee.

“In addition to this, we also have a live interactive medical show, Health Matta, which gives viewers weekly updates and information about coronavirus; as well as our Lockdown Mode daily show that showcases the fun activities of viewers during the stay-at-home in line with the government regulations. We look forward to future collaborations with other bodies in government and private sector.”

WapTV is a 24-hour family entertainment channel, showing the best of drama, comedy, music, movies, news, events, reality shows, celebrity interviews, game shows, fashion, religion, cooking shows, and many more on an extensive network of DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 102, StarSat 189, Play 275, and MyTV; across Nigeria and several other African countries.