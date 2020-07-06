Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government on Monday announced new guidelines for the conduct of elections in the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chike Ihekweazu, made the announcement at Monday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He urged political parties to make use of electronic media for campaigns as well as mobile truck with everyone wearing face masks, maintaining physical distance as well as frequent use of hand sanitizers.

The DG NCDC stated:

‘We have developed and are launching new guidelines for the conduct of elections during the COVID-19 pandemic. The guidelines will support INEC, political parties and most especially Nigerians who will be voting in these critical times.

‘We really want to urge politicians and political leaders to take responsibility and lead by example. Leadership will be critical in this era. Think about the lives of your electorate first; your electorate staying alive is far more important than any votes you might win.’

Ihekweazu also said the NCDC has launched COVID-19 Online Course on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC).

The course. the NCDC Director-General said, is free and for everyone, not only health professionals.

He urged Nigerians to register in elearning.ncdc.gov.ng/courses/infect…