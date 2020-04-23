Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government Thursday disclosed that it is taking drastic measures to ensure that Kano State does not become the new epicenter of the Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

Kano currently has 73 cases out of the 873 people infected in the country.

To this end, the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has already redeployed at least, 17 persons, including seven from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to Kano to deal with current issues that have arisen.

It said in addition, the NCDC has asked the state emergency operating centre to reorganise the way it functions and a joint team from the state government is currently investigating the concerns with regards the deaths.

The federal government said additional laboratory equipment have also been sent to Kano but noted that that the laboratory in the state, at the moment, is closed for the next few days while fumigation and disinfection is ongoing.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, and the National Coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu, made the disclosure at the daily briefing of the committee.

Lagos is currently the epicenter of the disease in the country with the highest number of cases.

According to the SGF: “The situation in Kano is still being assessed and monitored closely. Based on preliminary findings, the PTF has directed the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to send an enhanced support team, mobilize resources for contact tracing and immediately ensure that necessary steps are taken in conjunction with state government to contain the spread of the pandemic in Kano and stop the city from becoming the next epicentre.

The PTF chairman again expressed concern over the non-compliance on testing and treating of COVID-19 cases by private medical facilities.

He said: “The PTF views with some measure of concern the non-compliance by private medical facilities with the directive to seek accreditation before treating COVID-19 related cases. The highly infectious nature of COVID-19 if not well managed in purpose-built facilities and specialists, pose a lot of danger not just to the medical staff in such hospitals but also to other patients and loved ones at home.

“We therefore appeal strongly to operators of private medical facilities wishing to continue to treat COVID-19 cases to apply to the Federal Ministry of Health urgently, for accreditation.”

He noted that the number of cases reported have risen to 873 across 25 states and the FCT with 197 discharges and 28 fatalities.

According to him, he mentioned the numbers to underscore the need for citizens to comply with advisories strictly so that the nation can slowdown the spread of the virus and that these advisories still remain the most effective way of flattening the curve.

Mustapha appealed to Nigerians to continue obeying all the advisories issued so far to stay safe from the danger of contracting the dreaded disease, adding that these were the times that all citizens need to show love and concern to each other, especially towards those categorised as the most vulnerable among the population.

“I encourage you to comply with all the advisories and to continue to be your brothers’ keeper especially given the unintended impact of the lockdown on the poor, the needy, the aged, the vulnerable, persons living with disabilities and the sick. This is the time to show the essence of the fear of God and love for humanity in us.

“The PTF has continued to collaborate with the Governors in the various states and the outcome of the conversation with the NGF will form a critical part of the recommendations to be made to Mr. President in the coming days”, he said.

The SGF also urged Nigerians, especially Muslims to comply with the directives issues by the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, to prevent the spread of the virus especially during the Ramadan fasting.

The Sultan had enjoined Muslims to observe social distancing and cancelled some public religious activities, during this year’s Ramadan which commences on Friday or Saturday.

Mustapha said Sultan’s action is a major thrust for the control of the spread of the pandemic.

While urging all state governors to apply these directives in their states as they consider measures to be taken, he prayed the Ramadan season be of immense blessings to Nigeria and the world.

He said the PTF has continued to collaborate with the governors in the various states and the outcome of the conversation with the NGF will form a critical part of the recommendations to be made to Mr. President in the coming days.

He expressed hope that it is only a matter of time before COVID-19 crisis passed, saying the government is passing a message of hope and the message of strength to the citizens.

The National Coordinator speaking on community spread said: “It’s extremely important that we continue to measure and stop community spread, we cannot do that without the cooperation of the public, we continue to call on the public to please restrict and stay where they are and it is important. It’s a temporary sacrifice for the long term benefit of all of us.”