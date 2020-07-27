Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced plans to soon invite all researchers, herbal medicinal practitioners to a summit to verify claims of their cure for Covid-19.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, who did not disclose the date for the exercise spoke when a pharmacist and a herbal medicine practitioner, Dr. Ben Amodu, visited him yesterday in Abuja.

Onu further said that renowned scientists would be at the summit to subject respective herbal products with cure for Covid-19 to clinical trials and toxicity tests.

He bemoaned the fact that many drugs used in homes and schools were imported, when the country has abundant medicinal plants that could be used for pharmaceutical purposes, saying “such medicinal plants and their products could also be exported, thereby helping to diversify the economy and create more jobs for Nigerians.”

The Minister further reaffirms government’s commitment to support indigenous herbal medicine research efforts for commercialization and diversification of the country’s economy.

This is even as appealed to Nigerian scientists to take the lead in finding solutions to the Covid-19 pandemic, stressing that “the world is facing a pandemic that has deleterious effect on the global economy, an event unheard of since World War 2.”

Earlier, Managing Director of Halamin Herbal Products, Dr. Ben Amodu a researcher on communicable and non-communicable diseases, claimed that his product ‘SABVID-19’, can manage various diseases and manage Covid-19 and other respiratory related diseases stating that clinical trials and tests on the products carried out in Canada, showed 89% effectiveness to combat cancer.

Amodu solicited partnership with government to help develop more cures for diseases ravaging the world.