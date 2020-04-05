Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has assured of its continued commitment to ensuring that those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are given good medical attention.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, gave the reassurance in a statement issued in Abuja by its Spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye.

The government also called on Nigerians to observe the health guidelines issued by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in order to stay safe. It described the recent commendation of the strategies to curb the coronavirus pandemic in the country by the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, as a morale booster and laudable development.

“The chief scribe of the revered global institution while addressing a press conference on COVID-19 in New York, commended the Government of Nigeria for the prompt initiation and implementation of safety precautions through the setting up of new medical facilities such as isolation and testing centres to curtail the spread of the virus in Nigeria,” Nwonye said.

Meanwhile, Senator representing Anambra South in the upper legislative chamber, Ifeanyi Ubah, has dismissed claims that he made a cash donation of N1 billion to support the fight against COVID-19.

He also denied claims that he donated some medical equipments to some hospitals. In a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, Ubah, instead, said he was mobiliing financial support in Anambra State to enable them build an isolation centre and other facilities needed to combat the virus.