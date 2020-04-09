The Federal Government will ensure proper distribution of the medical supplies brought by the team from China, in the fight to contain the spread of Coronavirus( COVID-19).

NAN reports that the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health On Wednesday received equipment and consumables worth 1.3 million dollars as well as 15 medical experts donated by the Engineering Construction Corporation to provide healthcare assistance and share methods on the containment of COVID-19″ with Nigeria.

Ehanire, in a statement, said that the team was not in Nigeria to treat patients but to conduct capacity building based on their experience.

“All available resources shall be deployed to support adequate engagement of Nigerian medical experts towards curbing the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria,’’ he said.

The minister said the Federal Government appreciated the gesture from the Chinese community in Nigeria, recognising that collaboration, knowledge sharing, and expert insight are critical in the fight against coronavirus.

“Federal Ministry of Health assures that the Federal Government, through the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), will ensure the quality of all the medical supplies that were brought into the country.

“It must be stressed that, following global best practices and in line with our advisory, the medical experts from China have gone into isolation for 14 days and will be tested for COVID-19,’’ he said.

According to him, as of April 8, Nigeria recorded 276 cases across several states with six deaths.

He also said that 44 people were discharged.

“In addition to providing their expertise, the donation provides medical supplies to augment the efforts of the government towards containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria.

“The mission will strengthen our response in Nigeria based on lessons from the response in China.

“The Chinese medical team will provide first-hand experience and insights on how they were able to bring the spread of the disease under control.

“The donors, a group of Chinese companies working in Nigeria, made this gesture in a show of solidarity and cooperation with the government as the world works together to contain this disease.’’

Ehanire said the donation also included medical equipment and consumables, personal protective equipment with over one million medical masks for health workers, and ventilators, amongst other items valued at over 1.3 million dollars.

“These resources will support the ongoing efforts of our hard-working and resourceful health workers across the country, including doctors and nurses, who have been at the forefront of fighting the disease.

“The PPE will also serve to protect these frontline workers and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the line of duty,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on April 3, during the Presidential Task Force media briefing, the imminent arrival to Nigeria of a team of Chinese medical experts was announced.

The delegation of 15 Chinese medical experts, who has arrived, is composed of doctors, nurses and laboratory technicians who will help strengthen testing and management of COVID-19 cases, especially those needing critical care in Nigeria. (NAN)