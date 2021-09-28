From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government through the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, has expressed dismay over fraudulent activities perpetuated at the nation’s international airports by on-duty staff, who extort money out of those who equally wish to evade quarantine requirement.

The Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of PSC on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed at Monday’s media briefing that authorities are already conducting necessary investigation in to various reports received.

According to him, although global cases have been on a decline for sometimes now there’s need for more caution, especially among Nigerians. Mustapha said: “The PSC has observed that caution is needed rather than over-confidence and that there is a decline of suspicion index among doctors. To slide into complacency can be very fatal, hence the need for serious caution and adherence to the non-pharmaceutical intervention measures, vaccination and protocols on self-isolation. The coronavirus is still very much around us and it is virulent and deadly.”

