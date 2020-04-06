Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has reacted to the controversy that has trailed the Chinese medical experts coming to Nigeria to help halt the spread of coronavirus pandemic in country.

Health Minister Osagie Ehanire had announced last Friday that an “18-man team of Chinese medical experts including doctors, nurses and other medical advisers” would assist Nigeria in its fight against COVID-19.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), in a statement by its president, Dr. Francis Faduyile, had expressed the association’s disappointment with the move.

The association had described the plan as an embarrassment to its members and other health workers fighting COVID-19 under deplorable conditions. According to the association, their members should not have been subjected to the ignominy of not being carried along on such a decision.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Pandemic and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in his response said, the support from China is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative by CCECC, a company with total value of infrastructure contracts worth $10 billion in Nigeria.

He said: “One major support that has attracted public commentaries is the offer by CCECC, a Chinese company to import about 256 equipment and items in different quantities, notable amongst which are, 1,300,000 medical masks, over 150,000 pieces of assorted personal protective equipment as well as 50 medical ventilators.

“The company has also proposed to sponsor public health experts to help strengthen our public health capacity and advise on processes and procedures.

“However, I wish to clarify that all countries of the world seek for and receive help in the fight against COVID-19. The support coming from China is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative by CCECC, a company with total value of infrastructure contracts worth $10 billion in Nigeria.

“The professionals that have been invited from China are public health specialists and medical engineers that will support Nigeria’s capacity in managing the Pandemic on advisory basis when necessary, while drawing from the experience of the Chinese.

“In no way shall there be case management and interface with patients. They will train our manpower, advise on procedures and methods, install and test the equipment donated before handling them over.

“I therefore use this medium to appeal to our medical professionals to see the positive aspects of this gesture as an extension of development in the field of medicine.

“The PTF recognizes and respects the competence and capability of Nigerian Doctors and other medical personnel. “This is a state of war against the coronavirus and time should not be devoted to unhelpful controversies.”