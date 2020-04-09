Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has reassured Nigerians living abroad of its total support and best wishes in the fight against the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement by its spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye, said amidst the present challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s diplomatic missions abroad are still discharging their essential duties.

Nwonye added that the Nigerian missions continue to liaise with other countries as well as international organisations and render reports on key developments, with a view to boosting the domestic efforts back home.

“Furthermore, our heads of mission have maintained communication with the leadership of the ministry at this period to keep the ministry informed of the conditions of Nigerians in their respective host

countries.

“It would be recalled that in order to ensure the safety of members of staff, following the spread of the coronavirus, our missions were requested to take appropriate measures to facilitate the continued discharge of their official duties, despite restrictions. Only officers responsible for strategic duties are to report to the Chancery on the basis of exigencies, while others are to perform essential assignments

from home to minimize contact at the office,” Nwonye explained.

Nwonye further added all Nigerian missions are expected to adhere strictly to safety guidelines by host authorities in their respective posts in order to protect officers, members of their families and others

from the risk of exposure.

“As regards the Federal Government’s initiative to provide necessary airlift assistance to stranded Nigerian nationals abroad who require emergency evacuation, the ministry wishes to inform that staff of the missions are reaching out to Nigerians in their respective host countries and in due course, the necessary details provided will enable the Federal Government work out the logistics for proper implementation.

“However, it should be noted that medical experts have advised that it is better for individuals to remain where they are, as people travelling from one place to another stand a higher risk of getting infected with COVID-19.

“The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Geoffrey Onyeama, recognises and appreciates the sacrifices of the heads of missions and members of staff at post and headquarters at this challenging time in global history.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reassures all Nigerians abroad of its total support and best wishes,” Nwonye also said.