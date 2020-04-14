Uche Usim, Abuja

Aviation Minister, Mr Hadi Sirika on Monday took delivery of various medical equipment donated by the United Nations systems to the Federal government as its contributions to the ongoing battle against the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister, who took the delivery on behalf of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, expressed the appreciation of the Nigerian government to the United Nations and Allied Air Cargo for transporting the equipment free of charge to Abuja.

According to Sirika, the equipment, which included, among other things 50 ventilators, will go a long way in boosting the nation’s capacity to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.