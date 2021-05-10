Religious groups, weddings, night clubs affected

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Following the number of cases and fatalities in Brazil, India and Turkey, the Federal Government has reintroduced restrictions on mass gatherings to 50 percent capacity, the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) has announced.

The National Incident Manager, Mukhtar Mohammed, who announced this said effective Tuesday 11 May 2021, event centres, night clubs, to remain closed till further notice.

Gatherings of religious groups, weddings, have been reduced to 50 percent attendance, while official engagements, meetings and conferences should continue to hold virtually.

He said government has also reintroduced curfew from midnight of Monday May 10th to 4pm.

Military personnel are to monitor and enforce adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions on public transport, that is wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.

It has also appealed to state governments to enforce these guidelines with violators made to pay heavy fines.