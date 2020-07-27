Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has said that the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) subjects peculiar to Nigeria candidates will be taken from September 5 through September 14, 2020.

The Minister of State Education, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said this on Monday in Abuja, while answering questions at the 53rd joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

According to him, the exams for subjects common to all English speaking West Africa countries, (Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Liberia) will however, proceed as previously published on August 17.

He said that all the state commissioners and governors have agreed that all schools will open in Nigeria from August 3, to prepare the students for the WASSCE which will begin on August 17.

He said, “This varies the timetable we agitated earlier by as much as two weeks. What the agreement entails is WAEC West Africa and all the country that are in it have agreed that the exams should proceed, but the exams peculiar to Nigeria will be taken from September 5 through to September 14.”

He added that Nigeria will work out an arrangement to domesticate its own timetable for the exams.

The minister said, “The exams that are common to all the countries of West Africa will proceed as previously published on August 17. This today was accepted by every state in Nigeria and endorsed by the Presidential Task Force today at our meeting. Revision classes begin from today (Monday).”

He said that this is to exiting SS3 students will have two weeks to prepare for the WASSCE examinations.