Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has rescheduled the Air Peace Airlines flights billed to evacuate Nigerians stranded in the United Kingdom due to landing clearance issues.

The High Commission of Nigeria in London, in a statement posted on the Twitter account of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, informed prospective evacuees that the Air Peace flights billed to depart on July 13, from London Heathrow to Abuja and Lagos, had been rescheduled to depart on Tuesday, July 14, from Gatwick Airport.

‘Furthermore, Air Peace Airlines has contracted Air Partner to operate the flight on its behalf and any other information will be communicated directly to the passengers,’ the Nigerian High Commission said.

The Nigerian High Commissioner in London also extended its appreciation to the Chairman and Management of Air Peace Limited for ensuring that the stranded Nigerians in the United Kingdom returned home safely.

The High Commission further said it regretted the inconvenience caused as a result of the changes.