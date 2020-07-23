Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government on Thursday said that graduating students in secondary schools may have to sit for the General Certificate Examinations (GCE) in November if there is no shift in the timetable of the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The Minister of State Education, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, made this disclosure while responding to a question at briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

This is even as he disclosed that stakeholders are meeting again on July 30, to review the guidelines, provisions and preparation for safe reopening of schools.

According to him, sitting for the GCE may become the only option for Nigerian students if the country cannot convince WAEC to shift its examinations as requested for by the Federal Government.

“Should Nigeria be able to meet up with the WAEC timetable, there was already a negotiated timeline to move local language subjects such as Ibo, Yoruba and Hausa behind to allow all participating countries the needed time to write the general subjects at the same time.

“WAEC unfortunately, is unable to wholesomely move the exams but we have also worked out a negotiated time line with WAEC on what we call peculiar Nigerian subjects which in the language of WAEC, are subjects that are only held in Nigeria such as Ibo, Hausa and Yoruba.

“The Ghanaians will take examinations peculiar to them. But they are all in the first part of the time table so we will work out a domestication module that will take our peculiar subjects behind after we have done generals,” the minister said.

On the Oyo State Government’s cancellation of third term, Nwajiuba explained that education is on concurrent list, adding that while the states are expected to work together with the federal government on a common front on the COVID-19 pandemic, the states were at liberty to evolve some measures of their own.