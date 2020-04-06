Peter Anosike

Hotel Owners Association, Lagos State chapter, has called on the Federal Government to drastically reduce commercial electricity bill if it wants to save more jobs from going under..

According to the Public Relations Officer of the organisation, Shared Omojuola, going by the devastating effect coronavirus pandemic is having on global economy, hardly can any company in Nigeria survive with the outrageous commercial electricity bills

According to him, it has become far cheaper to run with generator than electricity.

For instance, he said if one has 70-room hotel and runs exclusively on 300 KVA generator, at the end of the month, he would spend N8million on diesel while if he runs exclusively on electricity, at the end of the month, the electricity distribution company would bring bill of N8.5million.

However, he said that the only advantage that electricity has over generator is the wears and tears and maintenance that go with generator.

Speaking further, he said that in other climes, power consumption contributes only four per cent to their revenue while in Nigeria power consumption has been made to be contributing substantially to our revenue, to the detriment of employers of labour. According to him, it is because of this that most companies in Nigeria have gone under, while many have fled the country to countries where power consumption is cheaper.