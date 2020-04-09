Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed displeasure over allegations of maltreatment of Nigerians in China.

The alleged maltreatment, according to social media reports, was said to have centred around the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus in China.

The government’s expression is coming after the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, assured on his verified Twitter handle that he was going to engage the Chinese Government over the allegations immediately.

Invited the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingjian to communicate @NigeriaGov's extreme concern at allegations of maltreatment of Nigerians in Guangzhou, #China and called for immediate Chinese Govt. intervention. 🇳🇬🇨🇳#StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 @DigiCommsNG @NigeriaMFA pic.twitter.com/OXhbkXoQWf — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) April 9, 2020

Onyeama’s response followed a complaint from a Twitter user, Oluyemi Fasipe (@YemieFash), who had tweeted:

“Hello @GeoffreyOnyeama,

“In case you are not aware, I want to bring to your attention the inhumane conditions Nigerians are being subjected to by China authorities. I have posted some videos earlier and tagged madam @abikedabiri. Here is another one. #ChinaMustExplain https://t.co/SmPrdhYxL8.”

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a message on its Facebook page, said: “The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Geoffrey Onyeama, invited the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingjian to communicate the Nigerian Government’s extreme concern at allegations of maltreatment of Nigerians in Guangzhou, #China and called for immediate Chinese Government intervention.”