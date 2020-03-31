Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Federal Government has suspended ongoing reconstruction work at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika, who disclosed this after an inspection tour of the project on Tuesday, said the decision was due to the global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He arrived at the airport aboard a police chopper with only a few officials.

Sirika said the project, which is over 90 per cent completed, would have been delivered before Easter.

“But considering that the construction workers have downed tools owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government, hereby, officially announces suspension of procurement.

“The work would have been completed in six to seven days, but the workers left to be with their families in view of the social distancing,” the minister stated.

While appealing for understanding on the part of the people of the South-East, the minister expressed the hope that the issues would be resolved in two to three weeks.