Federal Government, on Monday, took delivery of 4,000,080 doses of Moderna vaccines doses donated by the United State of America, to steps up efforts to battle a third wave of infections.

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, took delivery of the vaccines on behalf of the Federal Government, at the National Strategic Cold Store, in Abuja.

Dr. Shuaib explained that vaccine arrived on two planes on Sunday, August 1st, 2021, at about 2:15 am, and were received by UNICEF officials on behalf of Nigeria at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He added that the donated vaccines which was part of President Joe Biden’s promise to give 500 million doses of vaccines to the world by the end of 2022, was facilitated through COVAX, the international aid initiative that seeks to ensure global access to vaccines.

He disclosed that the Nigerian Government had earlier acquired an additional 60 ultra cold freezers, that would accommodate both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that are being procured.

He further said the store has a combined capacity of 2, 100 litres and operates at a temperature of -85°C. “The Moderna vaccine is expected to remain stable at standard refrigerator temperatures of 2° to 8°C (36° to 46°F) for 30 days. Shipping and long-term storage condition is at standard freezer temperatures of -20°C (-4°F) for six months while mRNA-1273 is to be distributed using widely available vaccine delivery and storage infrastructure.

“Once the vaccine is removed from the refrigerator for administration, it can be kept at room temperature conditions for up to 12 hours,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the US government representative, Dr. Melissa Freeman, confirmed that the vaccine doses from the United States was part of a donation that was set to boost the country’s vaccination rollout campaign.

Freeman said that the urgently needed help came as amid growing concern about vaccination rates in Africa, which lagged far behind those of advanced economies.

World Health Organisation (WHO), representative, Dr. Anne Baptiste, said that the Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine was effective against several variants of concern, including the delta variant.

Baptiste added that the Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in protecting against other COVID-19 impact including hospitalization.

UNICEF Country Representative, Mr. Peter Hawkins, said the donation would contribute to the country’s expanded vaccination programme, which was fast gaining momentum to reach more people.

