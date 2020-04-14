The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has appealed to banks in the country to continue to render skeletal services to Nigerians as government battles to flatten the curve of the disease.

National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, made the appeal during the daily media briefing by the task force on Tuesday in Abuja. He explained that the reason for extension of the lockdown announced by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday was to help Nigerians interrupt further spread of the virus in the country.

Aliyu while responding to a concern raised by journalists that Nigerians were complaining of closure of banks to customers, he said: “When we implemented the cessation of movement policy two weeks ago, we did make an exemption for banks to be allowed to engage in skeletal services and following that, the financial authorities released additional guidelines to the banks.“We are appealing to the banks to please continue to provide financial services, especially the availability of cash at the ATM and skeletal services within the banking halls. “What is important for us is for banks to comply with our advice in terms of reducing mass gatherings, having hands disinfectants at the entrance point, monitoring of temperature and making sure that they observe physical distancing measures that we have advised”, he said.