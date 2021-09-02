From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), which is an umbrella body over more than 65million people in Pentecostal churches in the country has described as illogical, the move by the Federal Government to punish Nigerians, who have refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The PFN President, Bishop Wale Oke, who is also the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, made the disclosure at the on-going 39th annual holy ghost convention of the ministry with the theme, ‘Abundant Rain’, holding at the campus of Precious Cornerstone University, Garden of Victory, Ibadan, Oyo State

He also cautioned the government against molesting or punishing Navy Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (retd), for alleging a cover up by the government of some high profile politicians behind the raging insurgency and banditry in the country.

Oke, however, urged President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration to be rational in their approach as regards punishing Nigerians who refused to take the COVID-19 vaccines, adding that the available vaccines could not even go round all the people in the country.

His words: “One doubts if Nigeria can yet boast of having 10 million vaccines available for a country with over 200million population. If the Federal Government makes available about 250million vaccines and Nigerians, who are yet to be vaccinated refused the COVID-19 vaccines, then the government can be justified in its action.

“Unless this be the case, one will be forced to view the whole thing as another subtle move to deliberately punish some sections of the country.This is because totality of vaccines made available so far, have not even scratched the surface in relation to our population. So, why the move to punish those who have not taken the vaccines.It will boomerang if not handled with care.”

Speaking on Olawumi, Oke stated: “The government knows these people, leave retired Kunle Olawunmi alone. Punish those causing problems in our country, go after them and not someone telling us the truth.”

He warned that as long as the insurgents, bandits and other criminals continued to be treated with kid gloves,the security challenges facing the nation would persist; adding that something urgent must be done to salvage the situation.

“The recent invasion of Nigerian Defence Academy ((NDA), Kaduna, is a disgrace and a total slap on our collective sensibility.it is the highest insult to our intelligence,” he added.

Oke also lamented that the economy was in bad shape with the free-fall of the country’s currency at the exchange market, noting that pragmatic approach must be fashioned out to revamp the nation’s ailing economy

Meanwhile, the renowned cleric has also described as sacrilegious, the invasion of the Living Faith Church in Osara, Kogi State, maintaining that it was unacceptable and condemnable

While urging the government to re-engineer its security architecture, he said those abducted by the bandits at the branch of the Winners’ Chapel and others alike being held in captivity, should be set free.

“Nothing should be left to chance in ensuring that Nigeria once again, becomes a safe haven where we can truly call our own.The value of peace is inestimable so let’s all pursue this path for the benefit of the country and its people,” said Wale Oke

