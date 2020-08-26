The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has cancelled a host of 3×3 basketball national team competitions due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

A further five events have been called off by FIBA, following on from similar cancellations in May.

The latest tournaments to get the chop are the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup, 3×3 Europe Cup, 3×3 Africa Cup, 3×3 Under-23 World Cup and the 3×3 Under-18 World Cup.

It was previously announced that no 3×3 events would take place before August, with two Olympic qualifying tournaments moving to 2021 following the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Four World Tour events in Prague, Lausanne, Los Angeles and Nanjing were all cancelled in May.

FIBA’s 3×3 Under-23 Nations League, qualifiers to the various Zone Cups and the FIBA 3×3 Under-17 Zone Cups, including their qualifiers, had also been cancelled.

The FIBA 3×3 World Tour is due to return on August 29 and 30, in Debrecen, Hungary, and will be followed by two new Masters events in the Romanian capital of Bucharest.

It was revealed last week that the FIBA 3×3 rankings would remain frozen until April 2021.