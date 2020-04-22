Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has announced that the state has recorded its first COVID-19 case.

Making the announcement, he said the first Coronavirus case in the state was that of a returnee from Kano, whose samples, along two other suspected cases sent for testing and his samples unfortunate returned positive.

Fintiri said the state government would review its containment strategy and other preventive measures following the discovery of a first case of the virus and urged the citizens to brace up for a total lockdown to be announced in due course.

Fintiri made the remarks on Wednesday in a state-wide broadcast in Yola, Adamawa State.

He said the state government had set up a contact tracing mechanism to trace the index case’s contacts, isolate them and treat them if necessary.

Fintiri said: “The index case is a returnee from Kano sometimes last week. Feeling sick, he went to the specialist hospital for consultation and his basic COVID-19 symptoms were identified, he was isolated and his samples were sent for testing.

“This morning, the result came back positive.

“We have set up all necessary apparatus to have him treated here at the isolation centre and we have equally commissioned a contact-tracing mechanism to get all his contacts and have them quarantined and tested if necessary.

“These are trying times and a challenge to our containment strategy and we are forced to reappraise our preventive measures.

“I hereby request the citizens to prepare for a total lockdown of the state to be announced in due course.”

The state government had earlier on Wednesday, relaxed its two weeks lockdown amid of concerns of rising cases across the country.