Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has imposed a mandatory 14 days stay-at-home order on workers on Grade Levels 1 to 14 in both private and public sectors.

Fintiri said that it is part of government responsibility to protect its citizens and his government would do all within its power to keep citizens safe and protect everyone from contracting the deadly Coronavirus as Nigeria has already recorded 51 one cases.

This was made known in a statement issued by the press secretary to the governor, Humwashi Wonosikau and made available to newsmen Thursday, in Yola, Adamawa State.

Fintiri said workers on levels 1 to 14 should work from home and maintain personal hygiene in order to halt the spread of the disease in the country.

The statement said: “Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has issued a stay-at-home directive to workers on grade level 1-14 in both the public and private sectors.

“The directive is to ensure the safety of the people against the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, a challenge the world is passing through.”

Explaining the category of workers to stay at home he said: “These category of staff are to work from home for a period of two weeks in the first instance subject to review but with the exception of those on essential services such as health workers, water board, fire service, board of internal revenue, security, abattoir and media workers.

“The governor regrets the decision which is necessary as Nigeria has already recorded 51 cases and one death but happily, Adamawa is free of the virus.”