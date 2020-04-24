Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Adamawa State government has ordered total lockdown of the entire state for another period of 14 days with effect from midnight Friday, April 24.

The order was contained in a statement issued by Solomon Kumamgar, Director General, Media and Communication to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, on Friday in Yola.

Fintiri said that the lockdown would end midnight of Friday, May 8.

“Painful as the decision is, it is the aftermath of the first COVID-19 index case recorded in the state. Adamawa government is therefore left with no option than to go for lockdown in the overall interest of saving lives by containing spread.

Government has successfully commenced contacts tracing and testing which will be followed by isolation and treatment of positive cases,’’ Fintiri said.

He appealed for the cooperation and understanding of people of the state, insisting that in spite of the looming hardship, there was no alternative to the latest lockdown, as COVID-19, which has no cure, was spreading in the country like a wild fire in the dry season.

He further directed that all movements and gatherings in whatever form, were prohibited throughout the period. “Except for those on essential duties such as security, media, health and water services, as well as financial institutions like banks, that will operate skeletal services.

“Others in this category include; pharmaceuticals, and those selling food items only, as government will not allow the irresponsibility of a few to lead to the death of many,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has ordered a total lockdown of Safana local government area with effect from 7am on Saturday.

The order followed a confirmation by the NCDC of two cases of the COVID-19 in the area said to be from primary contact with the index case from the neighboring Dutsinma local government area, which is also under lockdown.

A press statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, said “The people of Safana local government area are therefore strictly warned to stay at home as security agents will be deployed to ensure total compliance in order to stop further spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.”

The local government areas currently under lockdown also include Daura, Jibia, Mani and Katsina, among others.