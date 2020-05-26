As part of its contribution to the society towards tackling the Corona virus pandemic, Swifts Networks Limited at the weekend distributed food items, hand sanitisers and face masks to members of the public within the environs of its Victoria Island and Ogba, Ikeja offices. Well over 10,000 persons benefited from the palliative.

Commenting on the gesture, Charles Anudu, Managing Director, Swift Networks Limited, stated that the company had to be its brother’s keeper, particularly during difficult times like this. Considering that more than 80 percent of Nigerians struggle daily to be able to put food on the table, a lot of such were further challenged and severely constrained by the lock-down. As such, we felt it was also our responsibility to extend a helping hand to the most vulnerable in our society. The distribution was supervised by personnel from relevant security and health agencies, with recipients also educated on the need to regularly observe safety measures like washing of hands, using hand sanitisers, use of face masks, personal hygiene, social distancing and hospital visit if they feel unwell.

Swift Networks Limited is a facilities-based telecommunications services provider. The company was founded in 2002 when it bided and obtained a Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) License from Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to provide multi-service broadband connectivity services to businesses and residential subscribers.