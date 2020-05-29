Tony Osauzo, Benin

A firm, Harbour Engineering, yesterday, donated food items, face masks and sanitizers to the Edo State Government to reach out to the poor in its effort to cushion the effect of COVID-19.

The items donated are 100 bags of 25kg rice, 80 bottles of 2 litre vegetable oil, 10 cartons of tomatoes pury, 100 carton of Noddles, 90 bags of 25kg beans, 2 bags of face masks, 100 pieces of 4 litre palm oil and 1,200 pieces of hand sanitizers.

Presenting the items in Government House, Benin, on behalf of the company, Segun Okeni said the gesture was part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of Harbour Engineering to give back to its host community and state.

“Edo State partner with us, especially in the development of the Benin River Port. So, we want to identity with the state government,” he said.

He explained that the company decided to use the state government to reach out to people to cushion the effects suffered especially during the lockdown.

Okeni, therefore, asked the state government to distribute the items judiciously, even as he promised more partnership towards development of the state.