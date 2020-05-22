Merit Ibe

Dolland Resources and Services Ltd and Partners has donated food items to Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to cushion the effects of the lockdown and curfew occasioned by coronavirus (COVID-19).

Chief Executive Officer, Lanre Eyinfunjowo, commended Lagos Government for its role in the fight to contain the pandemic, noting that as an environmental consulting firm, it was the core value of the company to reach out to the needy at time like this.

The company and its partners, which included Frieslandcampina Wamco, Chi Ltd, Top Steel Nig. Ltd., Gemini Steel, Richy Gold Int’l. Ltd, Ji Hua Group Ltd., Chivita Ltd., pointed out that the donations are a tip of the iceberg of what the group has been doing. As a consulting firm that canvases support of cooperate organisations to help government and its agencies in the fight against the scourge, Eyinfunjowo said its partners have been doing a lot in the last two months, raising palliatives in different forms so that government can have enough to share during sensitisation and advocacy.

“It is easier to enforce sit-at-home when there is something to eat,” he said.

LASEPA General Manager, Dolapo Fasawe, who received the items on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the executive team of the agency, commended Eyinfunjowo and appealed to friends of the agency and partners for collective efforts, no matter how small to battle against the pandemic.