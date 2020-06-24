Gyang Bere, Jos

The main branch of First Bank in Plateau State has been temporarily close down after one of the employee tested positive for dreaded COVID-19.

Fear gripped the entire banking hall when the news broke out on Wednesday afternoon. The employees and top Management of the bank hurriedly close and they were referred to the Isolation Centre at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

Plateau State Commissioner of Health Nimkong Lar, who confirmed the sad development said contact tracing of the staff has commenced.

He noted that the Bank was closed down temporary and the premises fumigated to curb spread of the virus.

He explained that the person infected has been moved to the isolation center and has started receiving treatment.

Dr. Lar called on people in the state to adhere to laid down guidelines in order to stop the spread of the dreaded virus .

It was gathered that all staff of the bank have been placed on compulsory test for COVID-19 with a view to ascertain their status.