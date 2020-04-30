First Bank Nigeria have donated 30 million Naira, while Olam Farms gave 5000 facemasks, 1000 sanitizers and 3200 Cartoon of Cherry Noodles respectively to support Cross River State’s effort in the fight against Covid-19. The cheque which was presented by South South Business Manager, Mr Anieti Nseyen on behalf of First Bank CEO, Adesola Adeduntan at a warehouse in State Housing Calabar was received by the Wife of Cross River State Governor, Dr Mrs Linda Ayade in company of Cross River State Covid-19 Response Taskforce Chairman Dr Betta Edu and Commissioner of Finance, Mr Asuquo Ekpenyong Jr.

Dr Linda Ayade who received the cheque and other items thanked First Bank for their support to the fight against pandemic. She said the virus is very dangerous and has taken many lives even though Cross River is yet to record a case. She noted that in public health there are other determinants of health and it’s very vital to ensure that those other determinants is not affected. She prayed for more collaboration and partnership going forward.

Presenting the cheque, Mr Anieti Nseyen promise to continue to look at all areas of intervention where their business infrastructure, reach, digital platforms and other natural strengths lie and can be deployed to further support all efforts for Nigerians, young and old alike. To that end, we will continue to do more together. We are gladdened at the solidarity we see as Nigerians come together to tackle this under one umbrella. Please stay safe and let’s work together to flatten the curve.”

Commending their effort, Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu said for the singular honour First Bank Nigeria will have their name written in gold as one of the organization who stood firm with Cross River State to tackle the deadly pandemic. She said Cross River State will continue to protect her borders and ensure total compliance of public health directives.

In addition, Mr Akinwa Olumide of Olam farms said their donations was born out of their need to do the Cooperate Social Responsibilities of the company to ensure her consumers and even non consumers live to continue enjoy their services in the heat of coronavirus pandemic.