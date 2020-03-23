Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has commended state governors for closing down schools to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

She, however, warned that the measure could be counterproductive if parents are not home with them.

Tweeting in her verified Twitter handle, @aishambuhari, Mrs Bugatti warned: “We should not isolate the students and expose their parents.”

She called for a total lockdown to tackle the pandemic that has claimed over 14,000 lives worldwide.

She tweeted: “It is commendable that state governors have closed down schools; however, this could be counterproductive if parents are still going to work. We should not isolate students and expose their parents.

“Let us remember that they will meet at home. #TotalLockDown #StayAtHome”