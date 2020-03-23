Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has commended state governors for closing down schools to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
She, however, warned that the measure could be counterproductive if parents are not home with them.
Tweeting in her verified Twitter handle, @aishambuhari, Mrs Bugatti warned: “We should not isolate the students and expose their parents.”
She called for a total lockdown to tackle the pandemic that has claimed over 14,000 lives worldwide.
She tweeted: “It is commendable that state governors have closed down schools; however, this could be counterproductive if parents are still going to work. We should not isolate students and expose their parents.
“Let us remember that they will meet at home. #TotalLockDown #StayAtHome”
— Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 23, 2020
Total lockdown will lead to chaos and more deaths due to hunger than corona virus. It is not enough to call for total lockdown from a position of privileges when necessary measures are not put in place as we have abroad. Our system and conditions ate not that people oriented. We tend to copy blindly with a any thought input. Closure of schools is more harmful. Containments measures should have been put in place in various schools rather government abandoning their responsibility to parents who are looking up to the government at this stage. The same applies to public gatherings like churches where watching of hands or with sanitizers should have been introduced. There are some private boarding schools that are more secured and easier to control than others. Blanket closure of all schools are not the solution to the problem. The government, out of sheer ignorance or arrogance, failed to apply an easier containment measure by shutting down all international flights until it was too late. Schools should not be shut down but movements in and out of them should be controlled with the students taking necessary measures to protect themselves. Churches, malls and ATM points should have adeguate hands washing provisions at their points of entries and operations if they must remain in operations. Let us eschew panic measures and study our limitations and environmental social impacts before doing so.