Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari has charged relevant government agencies to enforce the Quarantine Act signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in March and ensure no one is found violating it and the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.

She gave the charged via her verified twitter handle @aishambuhari.

She tweeted: “That COVID-19 is real and still very much around in our nation is not in doubt. Consequently, I call on all relevant Government Agencies to enforce the Quarantine Act signed by Mr. President and ensure no one is found violating this law and the NCDC guidelines.”

President Buhari, had last month, signed the COVID-19 Regulations 2020 to declare COVID-19 as a “dangerous infectious disease”.

The Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, had in the statement said, Buhari signed the regulations “in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Quarantine Act (CAP Q2 LFN 2004), and all other powers enabling him in that behalf”.

Femi Adesina, had said the regulations, which became effective March 30, 2020, “also gave legal backing to the various measures outlined in the President’s National Broadcast on March 29, 2020, such as Restriction/Cessation of Movement in Lagos, FCT and Ogun State and others toward containing the spread of the pandemic in the country”.

There had been criticisms of Buhari’s decision to restrict movement in those areas because, according to some lawyers, there was no legal backing.