Steve Agbota

The management of First Bank Limited said it is grieving over the loss of one of its senior staff who until his death worked at the Kano branch of the bank.

The bank in a statement at the weekend prayed for family of Abdullahi Lawal at this time promising to do all that is necessary to support them.

“As a responsible corporate organisation, FirstBank has been at the fore-front of the concerted efforts against the coronavirus pandemic alongside others. We have robust protocols in place including practicing social distancing, frequently disinfecting our buildings and locations even whilst ensuring services are available through our alternative channels such as our ATMs and other digital platforms.” The bank said. In the statement signed the spokesperson Mrs Folake Ani Mumuney the bank said it had immediately therefore, shut down access to the premises as it disinfects the entire location and ask all staff and customers who may have been in contact with the late colleague to follow the NCDC guidelines and self-isolate. We will, as a matter of course, extend all possible support to staff and customers at this difficult time. The bank said it remains committed to protecting the health and safety of all staff, customers and host communities, as together the fight against coronavirus will be won.

Meanwhile, SIFAX Group has confirmed that one of its staff at Ports & Cargo Terminal, at Tin Can Island Port, Lagos, has tested positive to COVID-19, after unwittingly coming in contact with a family member, who tested positive to the virus. In a statement issued by the company at the weekend the firm said that the staff was asymptomatic as at Friday, April 17, 2020, the last day he was in the office.

“When he realised the said family member, who is his father-in-law, had tested positive, he decided to isolate himself and stayed away from the office. “It was during his isolation that he developed the symptoms and was eventually diagnosed with the virus. He, alongside his wife and children, who have also tested positive, are currently undergoing treatment at the Landmark Isolation Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos,” the statement added.

According to the statement, as a responsible organisation, immediately the affected staff called to officially inform the company of his status, “we communicated this development to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Federal Ministry of Health.