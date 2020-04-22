In the bid to help curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and bring relief to both victims and Nigerian masses, the management of Five Star Logistics Limited has supported the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),and the private sector coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) with a sum of N75 million.

The company also provided for a donation of 1200 packs of hand sanitisers and 1600 of face masks worth N20 million to Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). This was as its sister companies of Five Star Logistics Limited-Comet Shipping Agencies Limited and Tarabzor Fisheries Limited donated the sum of N500million respectively to CBN to fight the pandemic.

During the presentation of the items at NPA, Tin Can Island Port (Complex), Apapa, recently, General Manager, Comet Shipping Group, the sister company of Five Star Logistics, Mr. Rigo Nazarri, said the the presentation of the items was part of the company’s Corperate Social Responsibility, which will go a long way to eradicate COVID-19 in Nigeria

“The gesture was in alignment with the initiative of the NPA and the Nigerian maritime industry to support the Federal Government in its singular mission to rid Nigeria of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The company will remain resolute in its support with the Federal Government and people of Nigeria in ensuring that “we all work in hand in hand to help to flush COVID-19 out of Nigeria and the whole world.”

While receiving the items on behalf of the management of NPA, the Port Manager, Tin Can Port (Complex), Abubakar Garba Musa commended the management of Five Star Logistics for donating the materials to NPA as part of efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

He added: “Let me appreciate you for aiding to the request led by our Managing Director during assessment visit to all the terminals to assess the health and challenges faced by terminal operators in regards to COVID-19.”