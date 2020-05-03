Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Abeokuta has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman who was reported to have died at the hospital as a result of contracting COVID-19.

The Head of Clinical Services of the hospital, Dr Fidelis Ojebelenu, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The Federal Medical Centre Abeokuta had been thrown into confusion Saturday night as the death of the woman filtered around the facility and people around the hospital took to their heels on hearing the news.

But shedding light on the development on Sunday, Ojebelenu explained that two patients – a man and the deceased woman – had tested positive for the virus at the hospital.

He stated further that the man had since been transferred to one of the southwestern state’s isolation centres, noting that “he is clinically stable.”

He added that both patients were managed at the Accident and Emergency Complex and were isolated from other patients throughout their stay in the unit.

The Head of Clinical Services said that members of staff who attended to them observed the standard protocol just as contact tracing and decontamination had commenced.

“They were suspected cases right from the onset and, hence, were isolated from other patients and staff throughout their stay in the unit.

“Also, the staff that attended to them observed the prescribed standard protocols and procedures.

“The standard practice of contact tracing, decontamination amongst others have commenced,” he stated.

Ojeblenu assured that “the hospital is safe and generally calm,” adding that anti-panic measures had been put in place and necessary updates would be made available to the general public as soon as possible.