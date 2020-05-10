Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, has recorded the death of a patient who tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement by the Head of Public Relations Officer and Information of the Centre, Segun Orisajo, on Sunday, the deceased, a policeman, presented in the General Outpatients department on Friday and died same day.

He added that the result of the test conducted on the late police office returned on Sunday morning positive.

Orisajo, said the body of the deceased has been prepared for release to his family for burial in strict compliance with the World Health Organizations guidelines.

He, however, said all staff of the hospital who came in contact with the deceased are currently on self isolation.