President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised to look towards agriculture as he aims to rebound the Nigerian economy, largely been affected by the ravaging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Chief Executive Officer of SMO Foods and Fruit Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Shuiab Mubarak, told journalists recently that, “agriculture has never been affected by any pandemic outbreak or any economic downturn.”

According to him, “the coronavirus outbreak has made farming and other agro sectors to grow more than ever before, and the need for food is increasing daily. The prices of products and other staples are getting higher everyday, as there is no more room for the importation of food materials. Nigeria, and indeed the world, is depending on what is produced locally.

Mubarak advised investors to, “join SMO Food and Fruit Nigeria Ltd to enjoy farming and build wealth in agriculture,” saying, “we have farm inputs capable of yielding huge return on investment like seedlings (dwarf hybrid fruiting tree), e.g. orange, mango, cashew, lemon, strawberry, apple, soursop, lime, permanganate and lots more, that all fruit in a year. They are dynamic in produce, as they can also be planted on the ground or in flower pots at home for home use.”

According to Mubarak, these seedlings “are best for commercialisation because they have big and many fruits per harvest and can mostly fruit all year round.”

On food crops, he said, “we also have food crops like dwarf okra, pepper and corn that can be harvested in two months, making for a quick return of investment.”