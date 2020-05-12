It was concluded that public health guidelines with regards to social distancing and the use of face masks were observed largely in the breach owing to widespread failure in enforcement and individuals not taking responsibility.

“The absence of uniform strategy and response among states and a mix of conflicting responses between the Federal Government has frustrated a streamlined and cohesive approach to public health response to the CO- VID-19 pandemic, thus expanding the risk of exposure and deepening vulnerability of the general population to disease,” it was observed.

The report also identified shortfalls in the number of testing centres and kits as inadequate for the country’s population, as reports showed that about 22,492 have been tested from over 200 million people.

Labour hinged the rise in the number of infected health workers on the dearth of personal protective equipment, absence of specialised and continuous training on effective management of CO- VID-19 and support systems failure.

The Union called for prompt action that will stem the increasing cases of patients’ unrests and escape from COVID-19 isolation centres as a result of poor treatment and facilities because it portends public health danger for the wider population.