A Ghanaian footballer spent 74 days in an Indian airport due to the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

Randy Juan Muller flew to India back in November after agreeing a six-month contract with Kerala’s ORPC Sports Club, but booked to fly home on March 30, and subsequently took a train to Mumbai.

Three days later, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, announced a nationwide lockdown of, at least, 21 days, which meant all international arrivals and departures were cancelled.

Muller then stayed at the airport, but the lockdown kept being extended, despite asking the Ghanaian Consulate in Mumbai for help.

As reported by CNN travel, the 23-year-old said: “I heard about the possibility of a lockdown in India … so I came to Mumbai to stay in a dormitory so I wouldn’t miss my flight.

“When he arrived in Mumbai on March 21, however, he was low on cash and struggled to find a room.

“I didn’t know anyone (in Mumbai), so I saw some policemen and told them my story. They told me to go to the airport.”

He then added: “I never got worried because I knew one day I’d get home. I tried to stay strong and motivated …There are things in life you can never change.”